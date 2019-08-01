COMMENT

I have just returned from a brief period of research at Cambridge University. Each morning, I ate my breakfast in Trinity College under a large portrait of Lord Ernest Rutherford, whose image rightfully sits on the front of our $100 notes.

As I sat there I was thinking not of the $100 note but the fact that, exactly 100 years earlier, his trailblazing work on "splitting the atom" was published. It is for this that he is best known in the public imagination though his Nobel Prize was for his earlier work in Canada on radioactivity.

Splitting the atom

