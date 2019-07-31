Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie will not face any charges relating to a text she sent to former National MP Jami-Lee Ross last year saying he deserved to die.

Police were investigating the text message that was revealed in the fallout between Ross and National in October last year.

Police were looking at whether the text message - which came after the break-up of their extra-marital relationship - constituted an incitement to self-harm, which is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Dowie told the Herald today: "I am very pleased that the NZ Police have concluded that there is no case to answer. I trust in the thorough process that the police have run and believe the decision is fair and just."

The complaint to police was laid anonymously.

Ross had previously named Dowie as one of the women with whom he had an extra-marital relationship while National MP for Botany.

The text message included the words: "You deserve to die."

Ross initially received the message in August last year, but has claimed that he read it two months later as he was considering self-harm.

He was taken into mental health care shortly after.

Ross revealed the police investigation during a television interview, which was apparently a call to the Crimestoppers hotline. Ross said he did not lay the complaint.

A spokesperson for the Police said: "After an anonymous call to Crimestoppers, Police commenced a thorough investigation into this matter. The investigation has determined the text communication sent does not amount to sufficient evidence of an offence under the Harmful Digital Communications Act and as such no further action will be taken. "

