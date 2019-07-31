On the podcast this week -
Ihumātao, what's it all about? Winston Peters says it's not another Bastion Point, some say it's a "family" squabble, or is it a legal matter?
Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Will Boris match my expectations? So far it's happy trails!
"Portia Faces Life". Or Not? So who's Portia? Find out.
I've had a number of requests to bring back Jonathan Urlich. So – he's back. A semi-retired investment banker with over 30 years' experience in global macro data points and commentary.
And Mrs Producer with your feedback.
