Schools will be able to ask for parent donations for school camps and still qualify for the Government's "no donations" grant, as long as Education Minister gives the green light.

In Budget 2019, the Government announced it would give decile 1 to 7 schools $150 for each student if they axed parental donations.

But the scheme has caused uncertainty in the sector and has dismayed some schools that say they will be worse off if they took up the Government's offer.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today that he will amend the Education (School Donations) Amendment bill at the committee

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: