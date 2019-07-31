COMMENT:

A successful conference at the weekend and a decent poll ensured it was a chipper pack of National Party MPs who rolled up for Parliament this week.

Morale is the most precious commodity for any Opposition, and National had needed a wee boost.

His one-point rise to 6 per cent as preferred Prime Minister, and National's two-point advantage over Labour clearly emboldened leader Simon Bridges.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bridges will not have missed that Ardern's ratings as preferred PM had slipped from 51 per cent in April – soon after the mosque attacks – to 45 per cent in June, to 41

Related articles: