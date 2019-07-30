COMMENT:

Where would we be without the youthful idealists willing to rock the boat and point out the emperor is wearing no clothes?

In my day, direct action by the young forced rethinks on issues like the Vietnam War and playing rugby with apartheid South Africa.

Today it's the turn of lawyer Pania Newton and her long campaign to save 33.4ha of farmland next to Otuataua Stonefields, at Ihumātao, Mangere, from housing development.

For more than two years, she and a few supporters in Soul — Save Our Unique Landscape — have camped out on the land. They've fought in

