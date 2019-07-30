More than a tonne of drugs has been seized in the first six months of this year, including four times the amount of MDMA/Ecstasy seized last year.

The haul is said to have prevented $1 billion of potential harm to New Zealand communities.

More than 1016kg of drugs was seized by Customs officials in the first six months of this year, said Minister of Customs Jenny Salesa.

Preliminary statistics for the six months from the start of January to June 30 show Customs has seized:

• 434kg of methamphetamine – preventing an estimated $537 million of potential social and community harm;

• 167kg of ephedrine and pseudoephedrine precursors, which could have been converted into 125kg of methamphetamine – preventing an estimated $155 million of potential social and community harm;

• 407kg of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy – preventing an estimated $378 million of potential social and community harm;

• 8kg of cocaine – preventing an estimated $10 million of potential social and community harm.

"I'm incredibly pleased to hear that Customs has stopped more than a tonne of harmful drugs from reaching our streets, and prevented $1 billion of harm to our communities," Salesa said.

"Illegal drugs are a scourge on our society and it's very concerning that the 434kg of methamphetamine that has been seized in the first six months of this year, is more than the record amount of 427kg methamphetamine seized in 2017.

"Also of concern is that in the past six months Customs has seized four times more MDMA/Ecstasy than was seized in all of last year."

Disrupting the supply of these harmful substances is part of the Government's health based approach to drugs, she said.

"We're also putting more resources into addiction, detoxification and residential care services for New Zealanders struggling with drug and alcohol issues.

"In recent years, Customs has significantly increased its focus on preventing drugs from being sent to New Zealand.

Seized handguns and methamphetamine concealed in a battery. Photo / NZ Customs

"This offshore collaboration with international law enforcement partners, has resulted in around 230kg of drugs being stopped from reaching New Zealand in the first six months of 2019, and has prevented around an estimated $260 million of further potential social and economic harm to our country."

Illicit drugs devastate families and communities across the country, with some of the most vulnerable regions the hardest hit, Salesa said.

"Customs is focused on protecting New Zealand across our borders, and is tasked with both disrupting this illegal trade and taking action against the criminals involved. I congratulate Customs for these seizures," she said.