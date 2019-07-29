A fleeing motorbike rider must have been going at well over 100km/h when he ploughed through a red light and into a car in Karaka this morning.

That's according to the father of the 19-year-old woman who was driving the other vehicle.

He and his wife are just grateful their daughter - who has only just got her full licence - wasn't killed.

The woman was returning to her family home in Karaka after getting a warrant of fitness in Papakura when the crash happened at the corner of Hingaia Rd and Harbourside Drive.

She was turning right at a green arrow into Harbourside when the stolen bike ploughed into the back left side of her blue Toyota Corolla.

Her father - who wanted to be known only as Patrick - said the motorbike hit so hard his daughter's car spun 360 degrees.

• Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following crash near Karaka after police pull out of pursuit

Receiving a phone call from police saying his daughter had been in a crash was "pretty harrowing", Patrick said.

"But as soon as they said [she was okay] my heart sort of went back to normal."

The impact had totalled the motorbike and left the man with serious injuries. He was taken to Middlemore Hospital, while Patrick's daughter was in shock but unhurt.

Hingaia Rd in Karaka was closed this morning while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the scene. Photo / Supplied

Police said this morning they had spotted the man travelling at "excess speeds" about 9.20am on Glenbrook Rd in Waiuku, south of Auckland, and had begun a pursuit when he failed to stop.

Counties Manukau Police Acting Inspector Dan Weir said the chase was abandoned "almost instantly" because of how the motorcyclist was riding.

"Police did not re-engage in the pursuit at any point, but continued to make inquiries to try and locate the [rider].''

Ten minutes later he crashed into Patrick's daughter's car in nearby Karaka. The road was closed for over two hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

Patrick believed police made the right call to stop their pursuit, as Hingaia Rd was full of roadworks and had a primary school not far away.

Hingaia Rd and the Harbourside Drive intersection in particular were notorious for dangerous driving, including red light runners and U-turns, he said.