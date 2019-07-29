Armed police are in a stand-off with a person with a weapon at a property in St Andrews in Hamilton.

Police were called to the Morrow Ave property at about 3pm this afternoon after reports that one person was threatening another person, a police media spokesperson said.

The person is believed to have a weapon such as a knife.

The victim was out of the property and safe, but the person who made the threats with the weapon was refusing to come out of the house.

Witnesses said there was a strong police presence on the street, including about eight police cars.

The police media spokesperson said some officers at the scene were armed and were trying to coax the person out of the house.

There is a cordon in place around the property.