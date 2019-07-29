A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in West Auckland this morning.

A woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times by a man on Westgate Drive just after 8.30am today.

Several members of the public - including a construction worker and woman driving past in a car - stopped to help but the victim died at the scene.

The man allegedly seen stabbing the woman fled in a car.

He was apprehended soon after and is in police custody.

At 4.20pm today police announced an arrest had been made.

The Herald understands the man is the woman's ex partner.

Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter said the accused was known to the victim.

A 63-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Massey, West Auckland, this morning.

Police were called to a report of an assault on Westgate Drive around 8:35am.

"We are in the process of contacting the victim's next of kin," he said.

"Police would like to commend members of the public who acted swiftly to try and help the victim this morning.

"One member of the public who was at the scene managed to bring the man's vehicle to a stop after he fled, enabling Police to quickly apprehend him.

"Other members of the public at the scene administered CPR on the victim, unfortunately to no avail."

Parmenter said those on the scene and "others who witnessed this horrific event" were being provided with support.

"And we are grateful to them for their assistance," he said.

A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

The man will appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

Police will not be drawn on the specifics of the homicide as the matter is now before the courts.



A scene investigation is underway.

Earlier today the Herald heard accounts of the stabbing from several witnesses.

A construction foreman said his heard a woman screaming.

When the worker he looked up he could see what he thought was a woman being stabbed in the back.

She then fell to the ground.

The worker ran to her and before he got there another person in a car had stopped.

When the worker got to the woman, she was already dead.

Another person who stopped tried to give the victim CPR.

They saw a man run up and stab the victim repeatedly - then flee in a car.



The street remains cordoned off as police and forensic specialists carry out a scene examination.



Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that can assist to call Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.