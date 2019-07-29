A truck has hit a bridge on Auckland's Southern Motorway, causing delays for drivers heading into the city.

The driver called police at about 2.45pm after his truck hit the leg of the overbridge at Bremner Rd, just after the Drury Interchange.

A police spokeswoman said nobody had been reported injured. Police had arrived around 3pm.

The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers to avoid the area if possible, as the left lane was blocked.

Advertisement

As of 4.25pm both northbound lanes have been reopened but traffic is still heavy in the area.

Bremner Rd bridge has also been closed to traffic and pedestrians while it is checked as a precaution, spokesman Darryl Walker said.