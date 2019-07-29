COMMENT:

Just about everyone's lives are touched by cancer. Family members, friends, themselves, we've all known someone with cancer, seen someone suffer through the treatments, or watched helplessly as people have slipped away.

On paper, National's announcement at its conference that it will set up a new $200 million cancer fund and expert-led agency is a good thing. And it's a particularly good thing when you consider that New Zealand's largest right-of-centre party is wanting to put more money into socialised healthcare.

National Party Leader Simon Bridges and Deputy Leader Paula Bennett (C) look on during the 83rd Annual National Party Conference. Photo / Getty Images
All around the world, democracies are battling with right wing reactionaries. From Trump to Brexit, through Le Pen

