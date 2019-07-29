A man has been arrested on firearms charges after a shooting incident in Wairoa township overnight.

A man needed hospital treatment for shotgun wounds sustained in the incident.

Armed offenders squad members from Gisborne and Hawke's Bay were deployed to the town overnight.

The first shooting occurred shortly before 8.45pm at a house in the township. A 19-year-old man was shot.

"He sustained shotgun pellet wounds to his right shoulder, upper arm and face," said acting Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths from Wairoa police.

"The man was treated in Wairoa Hospital for his wounds and then discharged."

Detective Sergeant Griffiths said a 22-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with firearms-related offences.

"He will make an initial appearance in the Gisborne District Court later today."

A second shooting happened just before 3am.

"There was a driveby shooting at the same house where the teenager was wounded.

"Shots were fired at the house, again with a shotgun. No one was injured," Griffiths said.

"We have also had reports of another driveby shooting outside another property in the town."

Wairoa police, supported by the AOS teams, searched a house in the town this morning.

"Two firearms in relation to these incidents have been recovered by police.

"Our operation relating to these incidents is ongoing."

*Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Wairoa police, or use the Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111.