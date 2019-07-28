A man threatened police with a knife after a chase before being shot in the arm and attempting to steal a patrol car, police say.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident that came about after a wanted man fled police before coming to an end by Montana Winery on State Highway 1, south of Blenheim, just before 4pm.

Police said their inquiries showed the accused was shot in the arm after he threatened officers with a knife.

After being shot the man then tried to get into a police vehicle and flee.

He was challenged by police, arrested and first aid was given.

Acting Tasman District Commander Inspector Virginia Welch said the man, who was wanted by police, failed to stop on SH1.

Spikes were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop at an intersection of Hardings Rd on SH1.

After being shot police immediately issued first aid and the man was transported to Wairau Hospital.

The alleged offender was under police guard at the hospital.

Police staff involved in the incident were receiving support.

As of Monday the man was in a stable condition in Wairau Hospital and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified of the incident.

"Our police staff come to work every day to ensure the safety of the public and no officer should ever be put in this position," Welch said.

Stuff reported a witness saw the man get out of his car after the chase, run over to an unattended police car and get inside.

An officer with a gun then confronted the man, who got out of the car and walked towards police before being shot, the witness told Stuff.

"You could see a lot of blood and you could hear him screaming in agony. He fell down on his stomach and then two police officers took him into custody," the witness reportedly said.