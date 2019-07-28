A woman has appeared at Blenheim District court this morning charged with unlawful sexual connection with two minors aged 15 years old.

It is alleged that the 37-year-old woman exposed one of the victims to indecent material, namely naked images and sexual videos by Snap Chat and Facetime.

In a packed courtroom, the woman stood silent as Judge Bill Hastings granted continued name suppression. She did not enter a plea.

The woman was also charged with five counts of having a sexual connection with a young person aged 15 and two counts of sexual connection with another young person, aged 15.

The offending is alleged to have happened between August 2017 and 31 December 2018.

Unlawful sexual connection is any sexual contact which someone does not or cannot consent to.

The defendant's lawyer Miriam Radich said they were still waiting for the disclosure of police evidence before considering pleas.

The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. The woman was remanded on bail until August 20.

- Nelson Weekly