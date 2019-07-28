Early morning commuters in Auckland can expect delays after a motorway crash near the city centre.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on the Southern motorway near the Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp just after 8.30am.

The middle lane was blocked for some time and motorists were being told by signs overhead to "take extra care".

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 8:35AM

A crash is BLOCKING the middle lane northbound just prior to the Khyber Pass Rd Rd off-ramp. Please pass the crash scene with care and expect delays. ^AA pic.twitter.com/s2y5kKqMZs — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 28, 2019

The crash had been cleared by 9am.

However, the NZ Transport Agency warned motorists: "Expect some delays as congestion eases.''

In other parts of the city, traffic is heavy coming south into Albany on Dairy Flat Highway.

On the North-western Motorway (State Highway 1), traffic is heavy between Greville Rd and Onewa Rd.

Those heading northbound will be happy to know that traffic is flowing freely.

On the Southern motorway, traffic is fine heading south. Other than heavy congestion causing delays near the Khyber Pass off-ramp, traffic is also heavy at Papakura.

There are also heavy patches of traffic between the Rosebank Rd and St Lukes off-ramps on the North-western motorway, southbound. But there are queues for SH1 on-ramps. Northbound, traffic is flowing.

The South-western motorway (SH20) is dealing with heavy traffic from May Rd to Massey Rd and again around the Puhinui Rd area.

Northbound on that motorway, congestion is heavy around Onehunga Rd.

Further west of the city, motorists using the Upper Harbour motorway (SH18) can expect free-flowing traffic conditions on both sides of the motorway.