COMMENT

Simon Bridges' fondness for rugby analogies lately seems apt, as his performance at the party's annual conference was a game of two halves.

His opening address on Saturday followed a typically hilarious welcome from Gerry Brownlee and a warm and witty speech from his wife Natalie.

Bridges' performance was comparatively flat, as indicated when the auditorium half-erupted into a half-hearted chant of "Si-mon! Si-mon!"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Also far from inspiring was Bridges' new slogan - "Our bottom line is you" - which may or may not resonate with voters, but has provided Bridges with an excuse to inject more of his

Related articles: