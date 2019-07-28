Police are treating a house fire as supicious after flames ripped through a South Taranaki home last night.

A police spokeswoman said they were making further inquiries as they pieced together what happened.

"At this stage police are treating it as suspicious," she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to a fully engulfed house fire on McGuire St in Hawera shortly after 10pm.

A second alarm response was given to the blaze, he said.

"The search of the house was completed about 10.30pm, all persons were accounted for."

There were no reports of injury and the fire was extinguished by 11.30pm, he said.