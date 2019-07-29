Hamilton City Council's $440,000 man has set-up a company on the side offering motivational speaking.

Hamilton City Council chief executive Richard Briggs registered his new company To Be Blunt in April this year but says at this stage it is for "marketing" rather than "revenue" purposes.

But a governance lawyer has warned the move is extremely unusual as public speaking was usually expected as part of a council chief executive's role and that real care needed to be taken to ensure there was not a future conflict.

Briggs is the sole director and shareholder of To Be Blunt and is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.