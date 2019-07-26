Two men have been arrested after a steamroller was used to damage numerous vehicles in Upper Hutt early this morning.
Police were called to Eastern Hutt Road, Silverstream, after receiving a number of reports that a steamroller was being used to damage a number of vehicles gathered in the area.
Upon arrival, about 12:25am today, police arrested a man using the steamroller for endangering transport and for assault.
An associate of the man was also arrested for assault.
The two men remain in custody and are speaking with police.
One person sustained leg injuries involving another vehicle, and another person sustained facial injuries following an altercation.
A number of vehicles were also damaged.