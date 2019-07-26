A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting in Otara.
St John said in a tweet three vehicles attended an incident in Otara at 10.53pm on Friday and one person was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.
St John referred further comment to police.
A person at the scene on Featherston Crescent in Otara told the Herald there was believed to have been a shooting.
There was a heavy armed police presence in the area, and the road had been blocked off.
The Herald has contacted police for comment.