A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting in Otara.

St John said in a tweet three vehicles attended an incident in Otara at 10.53pm on Friday and one person was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

St John referred further comment to police.

A person at the scene on Featherston Crescent in Otara told the Herald there was believed to have been a shooting.

26/07/19 22:53: incident in Otara. 1 patient treated, 1 patient transported to Middlemore Hospital. For more details refer to Police. https://t.co/y6w2rTJXXU — St John (@StJohnAlerts) July 26, 2019

There was a heavy armed police presence in the area, and the road had been blocked off.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.