Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address media about the Ihumātao occupation in South Auckland after a last-minute meeting with local iwi, Fletchers, and the Auckland City Council.

Ardern will make a statement from Auckland International Airport before departing for a three-day visit to Tokelau, the first by a Kiwi PM in 15 years.

Hundreds turned out this week to protest the Fletcher housing development being built near the sacred Ōtuataua Stonefields Reserve, in Auckland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been called on to take a stand over the land dispute at Ihumātao. Photo / Dean Purcell

The protests are being led by Pania Newton and her cousins who have been pushing for the land, purchased by Fletcher in 2016, to be returned to iwi.

But her uncle Te Warena Taua, who chairs local iwi Te Kawerau a Maki and nearby Makaurau Marae, backs the development, which would see a quarter of the disputed land returned to mana whenua, and houses set aside for their people.

He had previously unsuccessfully challenged the process in court, and told the Herald in November last year it was the best deal the iwi could get.

However, Newton said the deal was not good enough, and has called on the Government to intervene and purchase the land - which Fletcher said in February it would be open to.

This week both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Te Arawhiti/Māori Crown Relations minister Kelvin Davis said the matter was for mana whenua, and stepping in would override the process.

The group at the Ihumātao stonefields in Māngere swelled to around 700 people today, with some setting up tents in the warm winter sun. Buses of supporters are on the way from Northland, and more sympathisers were flying in from Wellington. Further bus services are being arranged from marae around Auckland and a big concert is planned for tomorrow.

"People from all around the country are aching to get here because they can see the simple injustice at the heart of it," said Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, who visited the site in South Auckland today.

The police presence appears to have grown too. The Herald counted 65 police officers in the line across the stonefields, protecting the proposed site of a 480-home development.

The protest has reverberated across the country, with supporters holding events in Rotorua and Dunedin today.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt was visiting Ihumātao this afternoon.

"There are several issues facing the mana whenua and all other participants involved in the dispute," he said. "We need to bring together a range of perspectives to identify ways of resolving this dispute in an enduring way."