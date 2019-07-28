On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A Massey University, Auckland student is accusing police of excessive force during her arrest after police were called to her partner's home, and has filed a complaint to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) demanding for an apology.
The woman, who did not want to be named, claimed she suffered injuries to her leg and ankle after she was pushed to the ground, handcuffed, dragged across a concrete driveway and had an officer press his knee over her head.
A police spokeswoman said police were unable to comment as the matter was currently with the IPCA.
The 26-year-old student saidshe had gone to her partner's home in Silverdale in the early hours of July 15 to talk about her relationship.