A Massey University, Auckland student is accusing police of excessive force during her arrest after police were called to her partner's home, and has filed a complaint to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) demanding for an apology.

The woman, who did not want to be named, claimed she suffered injuries to her leg and ankle after she was pushed to the ground, handcuffed, dragged across a concrete driveway and had an officer press his knee over her head.

A police spokeswoman said police were unable to comment as the matter was currently with the IPCA.

The student has made a complaint to the IPCA. Photo / Supplied

The 26-year-old student said

