A young man last seen almost three weeks ago has been found dead.

Waikato Police searching for 24-year-old Stian Solberg said this afternoon they had recovered a body on Tuesday.

Formal identification has been carried out. It has been confirmed that the body is that of Solberg, who was last seen on July 7.

Police did not say anything about the circumstances of his death.

"Our thoughts are with Stian's family and loved ones at this difficult time,'' police said.

Solberg was last seen at home in Huntly by a family member.

There were concerns for his safety.

The death has been referred to the coroner.