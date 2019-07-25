Think it's cold here at the moment?

Spare a thought for those in Antarctica and see exactly what -31C temperature looks like.

MetService has shared a video of one of its former meteorologists, John Law, in the chilly continent.

In a clip that mirrors something Elsa from Disney's Frozen could do, Law - decked out in a puffy jacket and winter hat covering his ears - is seen holding a steaming cup of what is said to be boiling water.

He suddenly throws the contents into the air behind him - before it immediately turns into ice and into a cloud of white smoke.

"John Law posted this...from Antarctica, showing how quickly boiling water can freeze when it's thrown into very cold air.''

The clip was shared on MetService's Facebook page and attracted a number of comments from amazed and possibly frightened people.

"Wow, that is so cool,'' one posted.

"Amazing,'' another wrote.

While one said: "I'd be no good living there. I'm a sook when it comes to the cold.''