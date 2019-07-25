The Prime Minister is being dragged into growing calls for financial help to businesses facing financial ruin and mental stress along the route of Auckland's $4.4 billion City Rail Link.

Jacinda Ardern has been accused of showing no sympathy for constituents in the Auckland Central electorate where she was once based as a list MP, and criticised for incorrectly saying it is an issue for the NZ Transport Agency.

Business groups also want to know what help the Government has in mind for hundreds of businesses affected by Ardern's election promise to build light rail from the central city to

