A young man granted unescorted leave from an acute mental health unit is believed to have died after entering the water at Takapuna Beach in search of Taylor Swift.

A leaked report into the incident has faulted the care provided by staff at Waitematā District Health Board, leading to policy changes to avoid similar tragedies.

But the man's grieving mother says she holds no ill will towards clinicians who let her beloved son leave the unit before he made his way to the beach.

Stephen Kapeli, who suffered from bipolar disorder, was a sectioned patient at Waitematā DHB's acute mental

