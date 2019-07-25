The time has come to question New Zealand's genetic-modification-free "gospel", Government minister Shane Jones says.

"If we as a nation are going to find a solution to make the climate change transition one of equity and justice, then we are going to have to deploy the arsenal of science and technology," he said.

The Regional Economic Development minister's comments come after the Government's Interim Climate Change Committee last week raised concerns laws surrounding genetic modification could be a barrier to lowering farming emissions.

In its response to the report, Cabinet has agreed to look at the overall regulatory environment, including

