EXCLUSIVE: The Hague Convention was designed to discourage parents from taking the law into their own hands by moving children to a different country during bitter separations. Jared Savage reports on a 'particularly unique' case unfolding in New Zealand's courts.

Key Points:

    • Mother unlawfully takes daughter after father granted custody in European court.
    • For years, the man had no idea where the girl was until social media campaign went viral.
    • Father used a "child recovery team" to take girl from her classroom which has left her traumatised.
    • The Family Court and High Court have both ruled the girl should remain in NZ.
    • A Court of Appeal judge this week questioned the credibility of the mother's claimshould remain in NZ.

The fears of a vulnerable girl who wants to stay in New Zealand will be weighed

Related articles:

Global custody battle