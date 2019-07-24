It was a beautiful day on the stonefields. Late in the afternoon the protesters were still crowded into the intersection where the police had moved them on Tuesday. Many of them were sitting in rows in front of a thin blue-and-hi-vis-yellow line, many more were standing around. Protest leaders took turns with speeches, everyone joined in the singing.

It's been said many times that mana whenua support the Fletcher development, but nothing about this situation is simple.

"A lot of us are not mana whenua," declared one speaker, "but we know what's right. We know what's right!"

Paints and brushes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: