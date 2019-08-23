H

amish McLennan was barely even moving when his quad bike rolled into a metre-wide drain holding about a foot of water.

The 57-year-old had headed out to spray the weeds on his Darfield farm early on April 7, 2015, and his family believes he had probably stopped to lean out and douse a blackberry bush when the accident happened.

He landed in the water and the heavy machine came down on top of him leaving no way to get out.

