Charity stores are being targeted by thieves every day. It is an ongoing problem that charities and their volunteers are struggling to deal with. One charity estimates it has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars through the theft of donated goods - money that should have gone to help people in need in the community. Reporter Zoe Hunter investigates the impact these thefts are having on Tauranga's charity stores.

Tauranga charity stores are being targeted by thieves and shop volunteers say they feel powerless to stop people stealing the donated goods.

Volunteers working in the city's opportunity shops say security

