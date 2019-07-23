Three crashes have caused delays on Auckland motorways this morning.

The latest collision occurred at 7.40am just after the Lincoln Rd off-ramp, West Auckland.

It is blocking a right citybound lane. Emergency crews are working to clear the area as quickly as possible.

A NZ Transport Agency motorway camera shows several people standing to the side of the motorway with at least three cars parked to the right of the fast lane.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 7:40AM

A crash is blocking the right lane CITYBOUND after Lincoln Rd. Pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/LBKK6rJhWF — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 23, 2019

Emergency services earlier attended a crash that blocked the right city-bound lane on Tristram Ave - a few minutes after another crash was just cleared in the same lane.

The NZ Transport Agency says motorists heading into the city should expect delays as a result.

The first crash happened just before 6.30am. The second was reported about 10 minutes later.

Authorities have since cleared the second crash, but southbound traffic is heavy from Greville Rd to Tristram Ave.

UPDATE 6:35AM

A second crash is now blocking the right lane CITYBOUND after Tristram Ave. Expect delays. ^TPhttps://t.co/kWUJ09H8oR — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 23, 2019

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crashes.

Images from NZTA's motorway cameras show traffic has become congested already - with a long line of vehicles snaking down the motorway.

The latest update, at 7am, shows southbound traffic through Esmonde Rd is moderate and there are no delays for those heading northbound.

On the Southern motorway southbound traffic is flowing smoothly.

Northbound, however, is heavy through Papakura and from Manukau to East Tāmaki Rd and again from Princes St to Mt Wellington Highway.

Congestion is moderate from Ellerslie to Greenlane.

Motorists heading into the city from West Auckland can expect heavy congestion through Royal Rd and moderate traffic from Great North Rd into the city.

There is also fog in some areas and the NZTA is encouraging drivers to take extra care as a result. Northbound traffic is flowing easily.

In others parts of Auckland, those on the Southwestern Motorway (SH20) should know that traffic is building through Hillsborough, if you are heading southbound.

Traffic is also starting to build through Puhinui Rd for motorists heading northbound.

Anyone driving either way on the Upper Harbour Motorway (SH18) will be happy to know traffic is free flowing both ways.