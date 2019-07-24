In Part 4 on a series 'Rates, Where your money goes', the Herald finds there were fewer big events in the city last year, but council is gearing up for the America's Cup in 2021.

Auckland missed a bit of fun in the last 12 months. Part of Auckland Zoo was closed to visitors, three outdoor concerts did not go ahead and the Christchurch terrorist attack led to the cancellation of the Pasifika Festival.

Making matters worse, a section of Quay St was closed to traffic to make the waterfront more people-friendly ahead of the America's Cup in 2021.

Normally,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: