A North Shore mother has sparked a lively debate on social media after sharing that she puts up signs warning dog owners when she takes her young children to a local park that is designated as an off-leash dog exercise area.

Posting to a local community group, she shared the note she posts at the gates of Birkenhead's Kauri Point Domain when she visits the popular park with her children.

The sign reads: "Children playing ahead!" If your dog/s are not familiar with small people, please ensure they are well controlled/on a lead. Thank you!"

The note left at Kauri Point Domain by the concerned mother. Photo / Supplied

She said she frequently finds the note ripped or removed when she returns to it, recently finding a note scrawled on the reverse side.

Advertisement

The added note read: "This is one of the very few off-leash dog exercise areas in the whole of Auckland.

"If you are not comfortable here please take your children to one of the many other parks available to them."

This message was found added to the back of the sign. Photo / Supplied

Opinion from locals was divided, with many posting that they understood why dog owners would be frustrated.

One person turned the argument on its head, saying: "I would say put your kids on a leash!

"The amount of times I've walked on any beach and kids come running and screeching at my dog who really just wants to be left alone! I've stopped putting her on a lead where she is allowed because when kids come running to her acting like little s***s, she has a chance to get away from them."

Others backed her approach, with one user saying: "I think it's a good heads up for dog owners to know that you're down there with kids. I've been there with my dog and had dogs running up to me, and if I'd had my kids with me I would've been worried for them."

The beach at Kauri Point is one of a small number of beaches available to dog walkers year-round in Auckland, although a proposal to extend a ban on dog on beaches and parks during the warmer months was recently dropped by Auckland Council.

The proposal - which would have prohibited dogs being on beaches between 10am and 7pm between Labour Weekend and the end of March - went out for consultation this year as one of a raft of changes to the city's dog bylaws.

But after a massive outcry from dog lovers the council has made a U-turn, with the rules set to become more friendly for dogs, not less.

The majority of the 8000 submitters were opposed to the proposed rule change. And the council appears to have listened - the new rule, set to be voted in on Thursday, would keep the 10am-5pm ban but only apply it from December 1 to March 1.