A truck and car crash early this morning has kept a highway closed three hours later.

The collision happened just before 9.30am on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway, in Auckland.

Police said there were no reports of any serious injuries, but that some powerlines had come down as a result of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said just before 12.30pm that the road remained closed, but is likely to be reopened soon.

Police have put in diversions around Princes St, but authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.