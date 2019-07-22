Motorists heading into the city can expect delays from parts of Auckland this morning.

The NZ Transport Agency said just before 7.30am that traffic was heavily congested on the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) north-bound between Drury and Papakura.

Conditions are the same between East Tāmaki and Greenlane.

Fog has been forecast in parts of the North and South islands this morning, but is expected to clear into sunny skies.

Those heading in from west of the city can expect delays between Hobsonville Rd through to Royal Rd on the Northwestern Motorway.

Auckland at 0720am: Areas of fog and mist around the region this morning, but shouldn't last long. The Airport was affected earlier, but its already lifting there. ^GG — MetService (@MetService) July 22, 2019

Traffic heading the other way of that motorway is flowing well, however.

A crash just after 7am near the intersection of Upper Queen St and K Road is partially blocking the road.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured, but there would be some delays as a tow truck was being organised to remove the two vehicles involved.

On the Southwestern Motorway (SH20), traffic is heavy between Dominion Rd through to Hillsborough Rd.

While those heading north-bound on that motorway will be happy to know traffic is flowing smoothly there.

Traffic is also smooth on the Upper Harbour Motorway (SH18) from both east-bound and west-bound roads.