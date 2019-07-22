COMMENT:

Nine years after the creation of the Super City, Auckland has seen some surprisingly positive outcomes. I say surprising because I was not initially a fan of the Super City structure.

I clearly see the issues that need addressing. But unlike Christine Fletcher, who has recently, in this paper, tried to put an extremely negative spin on the last three years of council, I'd rather look at the facts.

Under Phil Goff's leadership, Auckland is building more housing than at any other time. We're finally getting the transport investment from the council and the Government that our city needs. And we're making up for decades of neglect our environment has suffered, improving water quality and making our beaches, harbours and streams swimmable again.

I may not agree with Goff on everything, but there is no doubt in my mind he is delivering for Auckland.

Being mayor isn't all about "shaking it up", or "seagulling", as it is known West Auckland: Coming in shouting loudly, crapping everywhere and leaving early.

Being mayor is actually about being the chair of the board, making the hard calls and steering a steady ship. It's about doing what is best for our city and future generations.

That doesn't always please people in the short term. Councillors can and should debate issues they disagree with, but they should always be focusing on doing what is best for our beautiful city and its residents — not simply thinking about their re-election chances.

Under Goff, the big issues are being addressed. It's not always easy and you can't please everyone. For example, he is pushing for regional fairness in the way sports fields and playgrounds are delivered. This means some areas that have previously been very well served may need to wait a little longer for upgrades while we work to address shortfalls in areas of high need.

Christine Fletcher might call this mismanagement — I call this fairness.

We're also finally addressing the huge infrastructure challenges Auckland is facing, caused by previous mayors who have been happy to allow the city to degrade to keep rates down.

The Super City certainly needs a 10-year review. Photo / Natalie Slade

Auckland's neglected stormwater network is a prime example of short-term politics being put ahead of our environment and our people.

Some of the mayoral candidates look set to continue this short-term thinking — promising on the one hand to cut rates and on the other to also provide more public transport, more community facilities, more everything. But they have no vision for the future of our city other than selling assets to pay the bills, selling the ports and selling Watercare. What else are they planning to sell?

Those of us who have battled the constant threat of water privatisation know water is a human right and that our most vulnerable communities — the very people John Tamihere purports to speak for — are most at risk under a privatisation agenda. These are the communities whose water bills will increase by hundreds of dollars a year under Fletcher and Tamihere's plan to sell Watercare.

The Super City certainly needs a 10-year review. Goff has proposed a review of the CCOs and this is certainly also needed. But he will do this constructively and legally and in response to the community who want this done in a meaningful way.

Tamihere's promises to act unlawfully if he becomes mayor by claiming he will "sack the board of Auckland Transport" do not bode well for a leadership style that can build teams and avoid dysfunctional behaviour.

Whether leading a small town or a Super City, mayors will always have councillors who work with them and those who don't.

Goff is no different. He is, however, one of the hardest-working and most dedicated mayors I have met. He respects women, stands up for our ethnic communities, is trusted by the rainbow community and he is working hard for all of Auckland.

• Penny Hulse, a councillor for the Waitakere ward, read a Dialogue piece by Christine Fletcher last week and submitted this response. Hulse is standing down from council at this year's local body elections.