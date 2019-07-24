A privacy breach at Archives NZ saw files containing personal details of state wards at children's homes in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s exposed to public view. The Herald identified the breach and analysed the files which provide an extraordinary insight into how the state raised children during a period about to face a Royal Commission of Inquiry.

They were children. That's the strongest impression gained from reading the personal, detailed files of those kept in state institutions.

They were taken from their parents through the 1950s and into the 1990s by a state which thought it knew better.

Yet

