Two people who crashed a car into an Auckland swimming pool found out the hard way that cars don't float.

Counties Manukau police posted a photo of the incident on their Facebook page, describing it as a "cold and soggy evening" for the offenders after the car went through a fence and into a swimming pool in Pukekohe, South Auckland about 11pm yesterday.

"After fully submerging the car the pair fled and were tracked by a police dog who quickly located them cold and wet but otherwise unharmed," police said. "Unfortunately (for them) one had a warrant to arrest and both had numerous warrants to interview."

The two accused were due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court earlier today.

