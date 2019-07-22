On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Auckland Council enforcement officers will from time to time undertake inspections to check whether you are complying," the abatement notice says.
A letter to Sumich from Licensing and Regulatory Compliance investigator Peter Brahne said the abatement notice provided a "reasonable timeframe should you wish to apply for the necessary resource consent".
"The other option is to remove the paid parking operation. There is no restriction on parking for family or friends."
Team Manager Compliance Investigations team manager Kerri Fergusson said the abatement notice required the owner to cease car park operations.
"It also specifically says the owner must stop charging members of the public to park their vehicles at the address. The owner now has 113 days to comply and if the conditions aren't met an infringement notice may be issued."
Sumich declined to comment or say what his plans were for the site.
"What I'm not going to do is make any comment. Don't call me anymore."
Property records show Sumich bought the neighbouring 1910 homes in March 2007 for $1.085m each.
Sumich told the Herald last month the properties had been run down and it was uneconomic to bring them up to new Government standards.
"So we thought we'd just get rid of them and try our hand at car parking."
He admitted then being unaware that he needed consent to operate a parking lot.
"I wasn't under that impression but everyone tells me different things every day. You're giving me information that I haven't heard before."
This is the second time a Remuera Rd property owner has been investigated by Auckland Council for tearing down an old home and putting in a car park without obtaining necessary consents.
In 2016 the Herald reported that a grand, century-old Mediterranean-inspired house at number 62 - next door to Newmarket Police Station - had been knocked down and transformed into a 30-lot parking area.
The house was sold September 2012 for $1.86 million. QV documents show the buyer was Ganzhong Ni.
It is understood the house was bulldozed in 2015 before being turned into parking.
This month's abatement notice follows revelations that four historic Remuera Rd properties had all been bulldozed and turned into car parks in recent years.
They are all within a stone's throw of each other, at 62, 75, 78 and 80 Remuera Rd. The properties are collectively valued at almost $10 million.
The street is the gateway to one of the nation's rare $2m suburbs but the historic homes' fate have raised questions about how the city values its heritage.