A bus has crashed into three cars in the Auckland suburb of Herne Bay.

The collision took place in West End Rd at 1.20pm today, injuring two people.

A St John spokeswoman said they treated two patients, one was in a moderate condition and the other in a minor condition.

"We transported the patient in a moderate condition to Auckland City Hospital."

Advertisement

The bus was also damaged in the crash.

A police spokesman said they were in attendance at a vehicle collision initially involving two cars and a bus on West End Rd.

"West End Rd is currently closed while the scene is cleared."

The OuterLink bus involved in the incident was extensively damaged.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said that the bus driver and five passengers on board were not hurt.

Three cars were damaged in the crash.