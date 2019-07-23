A doctor has been struck off over a controversial "cure" used by rugby legend Sir Colin Meads and TV builder John "Cocksy" Cocks in their battles with cancer.

Dr Mitchell Dean Feller was also censured and fined by the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal yesterday.

PureCure — a company 50 per cent owned by Feller — made more than $300,000 from cancer sufferers, telling them the chlorine water, famously used by the late Meads, would kill cancer cells.

But at a tribunal hearing which finished yesterday, an expert said the active ingredients of Te Kiri Gold water would react with the

