Two people were taken to Oamaru Hospital after being assaulted by masked gunmen in their home early on Saturday, police say.

The incident happened about 5am, when two men wearing scarves over their faces gained entry to a Holmes Hill property in Oamaru, Detective Sergeant Chris Henderson confirmed to the Otago Daily Times this afternoon.

Once inside, they made their way to the master bedroom, where a male and female were sleeping, Henderson said.

"The men then held them at gunpoint and demanded money and drugs, assaulting them in the process, before leaving the address,'' he said.

The victims were later taken to Oamaru Hospital, where they were treated for moderate injuries, he said.

It was not clear whether anything was taken from the address.

Police attended and have carried out a scene examination, as well as speaking to the victims, but an investigation was continuing.