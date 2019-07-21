Hundreds have farewelled Dannevirke centenarian Nanny Noa Nicholson on a day she may have herself prescribed — without rain.

But on Makirikiri Marae just south of Dannevirke today Nanny Noa stayed inside wharenui Aotea, packed mainly with whanau while others stood in the late morning sunshine outside for a full Ratana service which ended with her casket carried across the paepae, led by the church band to be taken to her burial at Kaitoki urupa, off Weber Rd.

There were lots of whanau, from succeeding parts of the five generations of which she had been the most senior member, and

