Thinking of how much $16.5 million will improve the life of a person who won last night's Lotto Powerball was all too much for Karen Lennon.

Fresh after dropping off morning tea to her local church in Wellsford, Lennon, owner of Woodys Winners with husband, Rob, popped into the store to get some administration done.

When called by the Herald to talk about the big win, Lennon was overcome with emotion.

"It is the biggest one but it's the 19th for our store. It's our second one with the Powerball so we're just really buzzing.

"It's really cool, we're very, very happy for our customers and the belief that our customers have in us. It's just amazing, I feel very, very humbled, actually," she said choking back tears of joy.

Lennon had just updated their Facebook with news of the big win, along with a photo of husband, Ron, updating the number of first division winning tickets sold to 19.

$16.5 million won at Woodys Winners Saturday 20 July 2019. HUGE CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNER. We would be happy to... Posted by Woodys Winners on Saturday, 20 July 2019

The couple had owned the store for nine years, with last night's win now making it nine First Division wins.

The other winning Powerball ticket the store had sold was in December 2016 and worth $5.3m.

"It just feels so good to be able to help people. We can't do it personally so this is just so amazing to help our customers. Every single one feels like a family member," she said.

"We're just a small little town and care about each other and try and help each other where we can in all our little groups, sports groups and schools and things."

She was alerted to the win by a staff member just after 9pm yesterday.

"We then notified all the staff so that they can feel the joy as well. They're all part of the team and family that our customers see and talk to."

Lennon wished to pass on her further congratulations to the lucky winner.

"We're very, very happy for them and hope it sees them well."