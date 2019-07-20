More than a hundred people are gathered outside a "massive blaze" in central Whanganui where at least one person has been taken to hospital with serious burns.

"I was driving home and I just looked up and I could just see huge flames, like crazy big flames, it was pretty scary," witness Maddy Stoneman-Boyle told the Herald.

She described seeing smoke billowing more than 50 metres above the burning building.

"The road is blocked off so I'm watching from a distance, a lot of people standing outside in shock, like easily more than a hundred people," Stoneman-Boyle said.

Emergency services - including ambulance and 12 fire trucks from as far afield as Palmerston North and New Plymouth - are rushing to the scene at the corner of Victoria Ave and Taupo Quay after multiple calls from 8.45pm tonight.

Police have blocked off the road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said one person with serious burns had been taken to Whanganui Hospital.

"We are unsure if people are still inside and if others have been injured at this stage," Dempsey said.

He said 12 fire crews had been called to the large three storey commercial building and some were coming from as far away as Palmerston North.

Photos posted on social media show smoke billowing from a building at the bottom of Victoria Ave, near the river.

A witness told the Herald several nearby restaurants are being evacuated.

Dozens of comments of people in shock are being posted in response to photos of the blaze.

The fire is at heritage Thain's building at 1 Victoria Ave which was sold after owner Tony Karantze's application to the Whanganui District Council for resource consent to demolish the earthquake-prone building was declined.

There were 33 submissions on the application, 32 of which opposed it.

The Thain's building is a Class B heritage building in the Whanganui District Plan but has no national heritage status.

The three-storey unreinforced masonry building is severely earthquake-prone at 5 per cent of new building standard (NBS) and the ground floor was flooded in the June 2015 floods.

