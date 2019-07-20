One person with serious burns has been taken to hospital after a "massive blaze" in central Whanganui.

"We are unsure if people are still inside and if others have been injured at this stage," Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said.

Emergency services recieved mutiple calls from 8.45pm tonight and scrambled to get to the blaze.

Smoke billows from blaze on Victoria Ave in Central Whanganui. Photo / Facebook

He said 12 fire crews had been called to the large three storey commerical building and some were coming from as far as Palmerston North.

Photos posted on social media show smoke billowing from a building at the bottom of Victoria Ave, near the river.

A witness told the Herald several nearby resturants are being evacuated.

Dozens of comments of people in shock are being posted in response to photos of the blaze.

A fourth alarm has been made.

