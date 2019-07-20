Police are rushing to the scene of a serious crash in Rangitikei District involving three cars, with occupatants believed to be trapped.

An emergency call was made at 7:27pm tonight, to a crash on State Highway 1, Utiku.

Police confirmed SH1 is blocked.

One vehicle involved in the crash has reportedly flipped upside down.

Advertisement

Police confirmed two people have been seriouly injured in the crash and are currently trapped in the vehicle.

Fire Services are on the scene and are in the process of extricating the occupants.

At least three other patients are receiving medical assessment at the scene.