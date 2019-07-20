One person has died in a parked vehicle in Manu Bay Reserve in Raglan this afternoon, with police still uncertain what happened.

Another person was transported from the scene to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition, St John Ambulance confirmed.

Police said they were called to the incident at Manu Bay, which is a popular Waikato surfing and fishing spot, at 3.28pm today.

Bernard Brown lives in a house overlooking Manu Bay Reserve and has seen a large emergency services presence since the incident.

"We overlook that reserve and we're not sure what happened," Brown said.

"There are two police cars down there at the moment, there's been a fire engine and an ambulance.

"It's right down near the boat ramp. I just heard the ambulance siren, that's all.

"But there was another person in the car that got out, and must have rung the police."

Brown said the area was cordoned off for a period of time, and some locals were unable to get down to the bay.

"The car involved, a grey SUV, is actually being guarded by two police cars at the moment. Just what's going on or how it happened I do not know," Brown said.

Brown said ambulance and fire services had left the scene as of 5.30pm, and only two police cars remained.

Manu Bay is a popular site for surfing by local, regional, and international surfing communities. Surfing events held at Manu Bay attract large crowds.

The bay also has a boat ramp and is a popular site for fishing.